FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary confirms Feb retail sales up 6.7 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 24, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary confirms Feb retail sales up 6.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's Central Statistics
Office (KSH) on Thursday said final calendar-adjusted retail
sales rose by an annual 6.7 percent in February,
the same as a prelimiary estimate, after a 6.2 percent annual
increase in January.
    Food sales rose by 8.2 percent from the previous year
(revised from 8.4 percent), non-food sales were up by 4.7
percent (revised from 4.4 percent), while fuel sales were 6.4
percent higher year-on-year (not revised), it added.
    
    REVISED RETAIL SALES (pct change)       
                      Feb      Jan      Feb '13    Jan-Feb
    Year-on-year      6.7      6.2       -2.4        6.5
 
 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.