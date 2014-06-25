FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary revises April retail sales to +6.3 pct y/y
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 25, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary revises April retail sales to +6.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 25 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted
retail sales rose by an annual 6.3 percent in April
after a 8.5 percent increase in March, the Central Statistics
Office (KSH) said on Wednesday, revising its first estimate for
a 6.6 percent rise in April.
    It added that figures for the first half of 2014 were not
comparable with those in the same period a year earlier due to
improved data collection from tobacco sales after a shake-up of
the sector from July 2013.
    The KSH said without taking those changes into account,
calendar-adjusted retail sales would have been 4 percent higher
in April than a year ago.
    Food sales rose by an annual 7.5 percent (versus a 8.2
percent first reading), non-food sales were up by 7 percent
(after a 6.6 percent first reading), while fuel sales were 3.8
percent higher (after a 3.9 percent first estimate).
    
    CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (pct change)       
                     April    March    April 2013   Jan-April 
    Year-on-year      6.3      8.5       2.6           6.9
 
 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
