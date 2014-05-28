FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary revises March retail sales data
May 28, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary revises March retail sales data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 28 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted
retail sales rose by an annual 8.5 percent in March
based on revised data, after a 6.7 percent annual increase in
February, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.
    The preliminary estimate for March was 8.3 percent.
    The KSH has said that figures for the first half of 2014
were not comparable with those in the same period a year earlier
due to improved data collection from tobacco sales after a
shake-up of the sector from July 2013. 
 CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (pct change)
                      March     Feb    March 2013  Jan-March
     Year-on-year      8.5      6.7      -2.6        7.1
 
 (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

