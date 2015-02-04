FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's Dec retail sales rise 5.6 pct yr/yr
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 4, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary's Dec retail sales rise 5.6 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted
retail sales rose by an annual 5.6 percent in
December based on preliminary data after an 5.1 percent increase
in November, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on
Wednesday.
    Food sales rose by an annual 2.9 percent, non-food sales
were up by 7.6 percent, while fuel sales were 10.7 percent
higher year on year.
    In the whole of last year, retail sales grew 5.2 percent. 
 CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (pct change)
                         Dec     Nov    Dec '13   Jan-Dec'14
         Year-on-year    5.6     5.1      3.5       5.2
 
 (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

