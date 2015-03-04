FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's Jan retail sales rise 8.2 pct yr/yr
March 4, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary's Jan retail sales rise 8.2 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 4 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted
retail sales rose by an annual 8.2 percent in
January based on preliminary data after an 5.7 percent increase
in December, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on
Wednesday.
    Food sales rose by an annual 5.5 percent, non-food sales
were up by 11.1 percent, while fuel sales were 9.4 percent
higher year on year.
     CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (pct change)
                          Jan     Dec    Jan '14   Jan-Dec'14
          Year-on-year    8.2     5.7      6.1        5.1
 
 (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

