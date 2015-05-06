Hungary's retail sales growth slows to 5.1 pct yr/yr in March

BUDAPEST, May 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 5.1 percent in March based on preliminary data after a revised 6.4 percent rise in February, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday. Food sales rose by an annual 3.7 percent, non-food sales were up by 6.0 percent, while fuel sales were 8.5 percent higher year-on-year. Based on unadjusted data, retail sales were up by 6.5 percent in March. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (pct change) March Feb March '14 Jan-March Y-o-y 5.1 6.4 8.0 6.7 (Reporting by Krisztina Than)