Hungary's retail sales growth slows to 5.1 pct yr/yr in March
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 6, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary's retail sales growth slows to 5.1 pct yr/yr in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted
retail sales rose by an annual 5.1 percent in March
based on preliminary data after a revised 6.4 percent rise in
February, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.
    Food sales rose by an annual 3.7 percent, non-food sales
were up by 6.0 percent, while fuel sales were 8.5 percent higher
year-on-year.
    Based on unadjusted data, retail sales were up by 6.5
percent in March.


 CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (pct change)
            March   Feb     March '14   Jan-March
   Y-o-y      5.1   6.4      8.0          6.7
 
 (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
