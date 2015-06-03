FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's April retail sales grow 5.3 pct y/y -stats
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 3, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary's April retail sales grow 5.3 pct y/y -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 3 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted
retail sales rose by an annual 5.3 percent in April
based on preliminary data afer a 5.1 percent growth in March,
the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.
    Food sales rose by an annual 1.6 percent, non-food sales
were up by 7.8 percent, while fuel sales were 9.3 percent higher
year-on-year.
    Based on unadjusted data, retail sales were up by an annual
4.4 percent in April.

 CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (pct change)
            April    March   April '14   Jan-April
   Y-o-y      5.3     5.1       5.6         6.4
 
 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
