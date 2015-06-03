Hungary's April retail sales grow 5.3 pct y/y -stats

BUDAPEST, June 3 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 5.3 percent in April based on preliminary data afer a 5.1 percent growth in March, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday. Food sales rose by an annual 1.6 percent, non-food sales were up by 7.8 percent, while fuel sales were 9.3 percent higher year-on-year. Based on unadjusted data, retail sales were up by an annual 4.4 percent in April. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (pct change) April March April '14 Jan-April Y-o-y 5.3 5.1 5.6 6.4 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)