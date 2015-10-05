FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's retail sales grow 4.7 pct yr/yr in August
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 5, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary's retail sales grow 4.7 pct yr/yr in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted
retail sales rose by an annual 4.7 percent in
August based on preliminary data after a 6.8 percent growth in
July, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.
    Food sales rose by an annual 3.7 percent, non-food sales
were up by 4.6 percent, while fuel sales were 7.4 percent higher
year-on-year.
    Based on unadjusted data, retail sales were up by an annual
4.7 percent in August.
 CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (pct change)
             Aug    July   Aug '14   Jan-Aug
             4.7     6.8    2.9       6.1
 
 (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

