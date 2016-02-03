FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's retail sales grow 4.5 pct y/y in Dec -stats
February 3, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary's retail sales grow 4.5 pct y/y in Dec -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Hungary’s calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 4.5 percent in December based on preliminary calendar-adjusted data after a revised 4.3 percent year-on-year growth in November, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

The November figure was revised from a preliminary 4.4 percent.

December food sales rose by an annual 3.4 percent, non-food sales were up by 6.4 percent, while fuel sales were 3.7 percent higher year-on-year. In 2015 as a whole, retail sales rose 5.6 percent from 2014. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

