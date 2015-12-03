FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's retail sales grow 4.5 pct y/y in Oct -stats
December 3, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary's retail sales grow 4.5 pct y/y in Oct -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Hungary’s calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 4.5 percent in October based on preliminary calendar-adjusted data after a 5.1 percent increase in September, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

Food sales rose by an annual 2 percent, non-food sales were up by 7.8 percent, while fuel sales were 3.4 percent higher year-on-year. In January-October, retail sales rose 5.8 percent from the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

