7 months ago
Hungary retail sales rise by 4.7 pct y/y in Nov -stats
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 6, 2017 / 8:05 AM / 7 months ago

Hungary retail sales rise by 4.7 pct y/y in Nov -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted
retail sales rose by an annual 4.7 percent in
November after a 2.6 percent rise in October, the Central
Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.
    In unadjusted terms, retail sales also grew by 4.7 percent
in November.
    Food sales grew by 2.1 percent, non-food sales were up by
8.1 percent, while fuel sales were 3.9 percent higher
year-on-year.
    
 CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES Y/Y
  Nov 2016    Oct 2016   Jan-Nov 2016
       4.7         2.6            4.7
 
 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

