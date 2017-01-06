Hungary retail sales rise by 4.7 pct y/y in Nov -stats

BUDAPEST, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 4.7 percent in November after a 2.6 percent rise in October, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday. In unadjusted terms, retail sales also grew by 4.7 percent in November. Food sales grew by 2.1 percent, non-food sales were up by 8.1 percent, while fuel sales were 3.9 percent higher year-on-year. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES Y/Y Nov 2016 Oct 2016 Jan-Nov 2016 4.7 2.6 4.7 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)