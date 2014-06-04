Hungary's April retail sales rise 6.6 pct y/y -stats

BUDAPEST, June 4 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 6.6 percent in April after a 8.5 percent increase in March, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday. It added however that figures for the first half of 2014 were not comparable with those in the same period a year earlier due to improved data collection from tobacco sales after a shake-up of the sector from July 2013. The KSH said without taking those changes into account, calendar-adjusted retail sales would have been 4.2 percent higher in April than a year ago. It said food sales rose by 8.2 percent from the previous year, non-food sales were up by 6.6 percent, while fuel sales were 3.9 percent higher, it added. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (pct change) April March April 2013 Jan-April Year-on-year 6.6 8.5 2.6 7.0 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)