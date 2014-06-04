FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's April retail sales rise 6.6 pct y/y -stats
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 4, 2014

Hungary's April retail sales rise 6.6 pct y/y -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 4 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted
retail sales rose by an annual 6.6 percent in April
after a 8.5 percent increase in March, the Central Statistics
Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.
    It added however that figures for the first half of 2014
were not comparable with those in the same period a year earlier
due to improved data collection from tobacco sales after a
shake-up of the sector from July 2013.
    The KSH said without taking those changes into account,
calendar-adjusted retail sales would have been 4.2 percent
higher in April than a year ago.
    It said food sales rose by 8.2 percent from the previous
year, non-food sales were up by 6.6 percent, while fuel sales
were 3.9 percent higher, it added.
    
    CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (pct change)       
                     April    March    April 2013   Jan-April 
    Year-on-year      6.6      8.5       2.6           7.0
 
 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
