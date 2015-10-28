Hungary to cut big fee on food retail chains after EU probe

BUDAPEST, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hungary plans to cut an inspection fee that has hit major food retail chains and prompted an investigation by the European Commission, according to a new bill submitted to parliament by the government.

The European Union’s executive body launched an investigation in July into the fee of which was introduced earlier this year and could reach up to 6 percent of turnover.

The fee hit foreign-owned chains such as Tesco, Auchan, Lidl, Aldi and Spar, but did not apply to the franchise systems operated by most Hungarian-owned chains.

Hungary’s right-wing government led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban has clashed with the EU on a series of issues since it first came into power in 2010, among them some special taxes levied on telecoms and retail firms.

The Commission said a turnover-based tax in itself did not raise state aid issues, but the progressivity of the food inspection fee selectively favoured firms with a low turnover.

The new bill would launch a flat fee of 0.1 percent of turnover.

Companies with turnover less than 500 million forints ($1.8 million), which have been exempt from the fee, would also pay 0.1 percent or a fixed amount if parliament passes the new legislation.

The Agricultural Ministry said in the bill that the rules would change so as to end the European Commission’s investigations into the fee.

Magyar Idok, a daily newspaper close to the government, said on Wednesday another bill which will be soon submitted to parliament would hit multinational retail chains, requiring them to boost the number of their employees.