New Hungary law targets big retail chains

* Bill proposes closing chains that make consecutive losses

* Domestic retailers may be exempt

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Hungary submitted a draft law to parliament on Tuesday that will force large retail chains to close if they report losses for two years in a row.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government said the legislation, which will come into force in 2018, is to protect consumers from unscrupulous businesses. But it may also have an impact on foreign retailers in the country.

Orban’s government has already imposed windfall taxes on telecoms and energy companies, while the banking sector is bracing for a government relief scheme for mortgage borrowers that will cost lenders billions of euros.

The draft bill, submitted by the government, said that retail chains with annual turnover of more than 50 billion forints ($205.04 million) would have to close if they fail to break even or are loss-making for two successive years.

“Posting losses on a sustained basis indirectly represents an abuse of dominant market position, because competitors are forced out and the enterprise with a strong capital position ‘buys up’ the market,” Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said in comments alongside the draft legislation.

Most foreign-owned retailers do not publish financial results for their Hungarian businesses. According to data compiled by Hungarian business weekly Figyelo, Tesco, Dutch retailer Spar and France’s Auchan all had revenue above the 50 billion forint threshold.

Tesco, Spar and Auchan were not immediately available to comment.

Other foreign retail chains in Hungary include German companies Lidl, Aldi, and Penny Market.

The chairman of the supervisory board of Spar’s Hungarian business, Rudolf Staudinger, said on Tuesday the new legislation, coupled with earlier government measures, would force the company to delay planned investments, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

A spokeswoman for Orban’s ruling Fidesz party could not immediately comment on the legislation.

Big retailers in Hungary are may also be affected by another proposal to increase a fee levied on retailers to cover food safety supervision.