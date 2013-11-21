FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Richter says FDA request likely to delay new antipsychotic drug
#Market News
November 21, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

Richter says FDA request likely to delay new antipsychotic drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 21 (Reuters) - An information request from U.S. health authorities is likely to delay the entry of a new antipsychotic drug from Forest Laboratories and Hungary’s Richter, a Richter spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it needed more information on Cariprazine, a drug for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder discovered by Richter and licensed to Forest in the United States and Canada.

“This is likely to cause a delay... (but) we cannot tell how much; we will be able to tell after consultations with the FDA,” Richter spokeswoman Zsuzsa Beke told Reuters.

“Whether we need more clinical tests, we can also tell that after the consultations - it is possible that the existing data will be sufficient,” she said.

Richter’s shares were down 2.3 percent by 1009 GMT at 4,259 forints ($19.33).

