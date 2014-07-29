Hungary launches probe against Sanofi-Aventis

BUDAPEST, July 29 (Reuters) - Hungary’s competition watchdog GVH has raided the Hungarian headquarters of French drug maker Sanofi-Aventis as the first step of a proceedings against the firm for a suspected abuse of its dominant market position, GVH said on Tuesday.

The watchdog launched the probe after Sanofi, which sells several drugs in Hungary, refused to sign a contract with a drug wholesale company, it said in a statement.

“The suspicion arose that Sanofi-Aventis... applies a practice in choosing its drug wholesale partners in which the selection is not based on the expected real economic efficiency of the link, while putting certain groups of market players into unjustified disadvantageous position relative to incumbent market players,” GVH said. (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by William Hardy)