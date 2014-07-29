FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Hungarian competition watchdog probes Sanofi subsidiary
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 29, 2014 / 6:41 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Hungarian competition watchdog probes Sanofi subsidiary

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Sanofi comment)

BUDAPEST/PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Hungary’s competition watchdog GVH has raided the Hungarian headquarters of French drug maker Sanofi as the first step of proceedings against the firm for suspected abuse of its dominant market position.

A Sanofi spokeswoman confirmed that the Hungarian watchdog had searched the company’s offices on July 22. She said the group is “fully cooperating” with the regulator’s procedure, which concerns the conclusion of wholesale trade contracts.

“The company is confident that it has at all times complied with all applicable laws and regulations,” she said.

The watchdog said in a statement on Tuesday it had launched the probe after Sanofi, which sells several drugs in Hungary, refused to sign a contract with a drug wholesale company.

“The suspicion arose that Sanofi-Aventis... applies a practice in choosing its drug wholesale partners in which the selection is not based on the expected real economic efficiency of the link, while putting certain groups of market players into unjustified disadvantageous position relative to incumbent market players,” GVH said.

Sanofi acquired Aventis in 2004, creating Sanofi-Aventis. In 2011, the company simplified its name to Sanofi. (Reporting by Sandor Peto in Budapest and Natalie Huet in Paris, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.