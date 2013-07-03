FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary President sends back bill on savings banks to parliament
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 3, 2013 / 6:42 AM / in 4 years

Hungary President sends back bill on savings banks to parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 3 (Reuters) - Hungary’s President Janos Ader has returned the bill on the overhaul of savings banks to parliament for reconsideration, national news agency MTI reported on Wednesday.

Parliament passed a bill last week that will overhaul small banks and increase state control over the sector, triggering protest from the small savings banks that make up the National Savings Cooperatives’ Association.

The association had asked President Ader not to sign off on the legislation which they said violated their interests and was passed without their consultation.

The government has said it would spend 100 billion forints ($443 million) to more closely integrate savings cooperatives. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.