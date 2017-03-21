Hungary's 52 savings banks to merge into 12 regional banks-association

BUDAPEST, March 21 (Reuters) - Fifty-two Hungarian savings cooperatives will merge into 12 regional savings banks by the end of the year, the integration association of savings banks (SZHISZ) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The main goal... is strengthening savings cooperatives' efficient and successful operation, using capital in a more concentrated way, lifting sales efficiency ...," said Jozsef Vida, Chairman and CEO of Takarekbank, the sector's umbrella bank, in the statement.