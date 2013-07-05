FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungarian parliament passes savings bank bill again
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Europe
July 5, 2013 / 11:53 AM / 4 years ago

Hungarian parliament passes savings bank bill again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 5 (Reuters) - Hungary’s parliament on Friday passed a slightly modified bill overhauling the central European country’s network of cooperative savings banks, extending state control over the banks despite their protests.

The government had proposed the overhaul last month in an effort to strengthen and prepare the savings banks for stricter European regulations and increase their market share.

The measures will involve the government spending 100 billion forints ($443 million) to aid a greater integration of the savings cooperatives, whose capital would be boosted through a share purchase by the state-owned Hungarian Post Office, boosting state control over the sector.

President Janos Ader had returned the bill to parliament, partly for a review of its effect on member banks’ ownership rights.

The government introduced only marginal cosmetic changes to the bill, but Ader will have to sign off the amended text as the president cannot return the same legislation twice to parliament under Hungary’s constitution.

The banks had said the bill hurt their interests and was drafted with little meaningful consultation with them. The head of Hungary’s Takarekbank, the umbrella group for the savings banks, resigned on Tuesday in protest at the proposals.

Hungary’s financial sector is dominated by foreign banks and Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said he would like to see “at least 50 percent” Hungarian ownership of the bank sector over time.

State development bank MFB took a 38.5 percent stake in Takarekbank last year and Orban said the government wanted to use its network of about 1,600 branches to boost lending and promote economic growth. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.