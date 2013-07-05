Hungarian parliament passes savings bank bill again

BUDAPEST, July 5 (Reuters) - Hungary’s parliament on Friday passed a slightly modified bill overhauling the central European country’s network of cooperative savings banks, extending state control over the banks despite their protests.

The government had proposed the overhaul last month in an effort to strengthen and prepare the savings banks for stricter European regulations and increase their market share.

The measures will involve the government spending 100 billion forints ($443 million) to aid a greater integration of the savings cooperatives, whose capital would be boosted through a share purchase by the state-owned Hungarian Post Office, boosting state control over the sector.

President Janos Ader had returned the bill to parliament, partly for a review of its effect on member banks’ ownership rights.

The government introduced only marginal cosmetic changes to the bill, but Ader will have to sign off the amended text as the president cannot return the same legislation twice to parliament under Hungary’s constitution.

The banks had said the bill hurt their interests and was drafted with little meaningful consultation with them. The head of Hungary’s Takarekbank, the umbrella group for the savings banks, resigned on Tuesday in protest at the proposals.

Hungary’s financial sector is dominated by foreign banks and Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said he would like to see “at least 50 percent” Hungarian ownership of the bank sector over time.

State development bank MFB took a 38.5 percent stake in Takarekbank last year and Orban said the government wanted to use its network of about 1,600 branches to boost lending and promote economic growth. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by David Holmes)