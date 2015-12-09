FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British school in Budapest evacuated after bomb threat
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 9, 2015 / 3:08 PM / 2 years ago

British school in Budapest evacuated after bomb threat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The British International School in Budapest evacuated all staff and students safely after receiving a bomb threat from an unidentified caller on Wednesday, a school statement said.

The school, where over 700 pupils study according to information on its website, received a phone call at 0730 GMT informing it of a bomb threat, it said.

“In line with our school policies, we informed the police and immediately evacuated the school to ensure the safety of all our students and staff. All ... were moved to safe locations and the school is currently closed,” the statement said.

Police in the Hungarian capital were investigating at the site. A police spokesman declined further comment.

Britain is currently on a “severe” security alert, meaning a militant attack is considered highly likely mainly because of threats posed by Islamic State (IS) in Syria and Iraq.

British warplanes last week joined U.S.-led coalition air strikes on IS fighters in Syria for the first time after the government won parliamentary approval for the move. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
