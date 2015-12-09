FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-British school in Budapest evacuated, no explosives found
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 9, 2015 / 3:43 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-British school in Budapest evacuated, no explosives found

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with no explosives found)

BUDAPEST, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The British International School in Budapest evacuated all staff and pupils safely after receiving a bomb threat from an unidentified caller on Wednesday, a school statement said.

Police spokesman Soma Csecsi told Reuters that bomb disposal squads had investigated the premises and found no explosives.

The school, which has over 700 pupils according to its website, received the threatening phone call at 0730 GMT, it said.

“In line with our school policies, we informed the police and immediately evacuated the school to ensure the safety of all our students and staff. All ... were moved to safe locations and the school is currently closed,” the statement said.

Britain is currently on a “severe” security alert, meaning a militant attack is considered highly likely, mainly because of threats posed by Islamic State (IS) in Syria and Iraq.

British warplanes last week joined U.S.-led coalition air strikes on IS fighters in Syria for the first time after the government won parliamentary approval for the move. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Estelle Shirbon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.