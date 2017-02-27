BUDAPEST Feb 27 Hungary and Slovakia will ask the European Commission in a joint motion to consider legal means to eliminate "double standards in quality" of food products sold by companies in Eastern Europe and in the west, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Monday.

In a statement on national news agency MTI, the Hungarian ministry said the two countries would submit the motion at the March 6 meeting of the EU's farm and fishery council.

Hungary also welcomes the Slovak initiative that the Visegrad Four countries - the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia - should hold a meeting as soon as possible about the issue, the ministry said.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said last week that the four central European countries could meet this week. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Catherine Evans)