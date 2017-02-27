BUDAPEST Feb 27 Hungary and Slovakia will ask
the European Commission in a joint motion to consider legal
means to eliminate "double standards in quality" of food
products sold by companies in Eastern Europe and in the west,
the Ministry of Agriculture said on Monday.
In a statement on national news agency MTI, the Hungarian
ministry said the two countries would submit the motion at the
March 6 meeting of the EU's farm and fishery council.
Hungary also welcomes the Slovak initiative that the
Visegrad Four countries - the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland
and Slovakia - should hold a meeting as soon as possible about
the issue, the ministry said.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said last week that the
four central European countries could meet this
week.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Catherine Evans)