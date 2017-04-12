(Add details, quotes)
By Alissa de Carbonnel and Gabriela Baczynska
BRUSSELS, April 12 The European Union threatened
Hungary with legal action on Wednesday over moves by Prime
Minister Viktor Orban that it fears run counter the bloc's
values on rights and democracy.
Long exasperated by what it sees as Orban's authoritarian
tendencies, Brussels is concerned at new Hungarian laws that it
fears curtail freedoms and contradict asylum rules - culminating
in criticism of an education bill that could shut down a
Budapest university founded by U.S. financier George Soros.
The EU executive's deputy head said Orban's government
needed to assuage the bloc's worries by engaging in a political
dialogue with the European Commission, which is also trying to
persuade Orban's right-wing allies in the Polish government to
amend plans for constitutional changes there.
"Taken cumulatively, the overall situation in Hungary is a
cause of concern," First Vice President Frans Timmermans told a
news conference after the commissioners discussed Hungary at
their weekly meeting.
Domestic opponents of the new law, which on Sunday triggered
some of the largest demonstrations against Orban's seven-year
rule, consider it part of a wider crackdown on dissent and a
political drift towards Russia.
Timmermans said the Soros-funded Central European University
(CEU) was a "pearl" that must be protected, and the bloc was
evaluating the new education law to decide whether to launch an
infringement case - a measure that could eventually but only
after lengthy negotiations land Hungary in Europe's top court.
The EU executive has "resolved to use all the instruments at
our disposal under the Treaties to uphold the values on which
our Union is grounded," Timmermans told reporters. "The vision
of an open society, of a diverse society is under threat.
Grievances between Brussels, some EU capitals and Budapest
go beyond the higher education law, however. Orban's "illiberal"
brand of democracy has already earned him a tongue-in-cheek
greeting of "Hello Dictator!" from the head of the executive,
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.
However, the Commission has a struggle to impose stronger
sanctions on Hungary, such as a supervision procedure that could
lead to the suspension of Budapest's voting rights in the bloc.
While some in the EU and its political capital want to be
harsher on Budapest, others are more restrained. Orban's warm
ties with the government in Poland, a post-communist EU peer
that joins him in opposing Brussels on issues from migration to
energy policy, means he may be shielded from any harsh moves
that would need backing from all other EU states.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Alissa de Carbonnel;
Editing by Alastair Macdonald)