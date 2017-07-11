* PM Orban's billboards feature Soros's smiling image
* Govt misrepresented Soros' views on migration - spokesman
* Hungarian Jews have called for halt of government campaign
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, July 11 An anti-migrant billboard
campaign by the Hungarian government that uses the image of U.S.
financier George Soros is "reminiscent of Europe's darkest
hours", Soros' spokesman said on Tuesday.
The billboards and full-page media ads that have appeared
across Hungary depict a smiling Soros - a vocal critic of Prime
Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing government - and the caption:
"Don't let Soros have the last laugh."
Some Soros billboards have been defaced with graffiti that
reads "stinking Jew". Soros, 86, is a Hungarian Jew who
emigrated after World War Two, made his fortune in the United
States and has long supported groups promoting liberal,
democratic and open-border values in eastern Europe.
Michael Vachon, spokesperson for Soros, condemned the
billboard campaign as "anti-European" and said it also
misrepresented the financier's views on migration.
"Last week the Fidesz-led government launched a nationwide
billboard and television advertising campaign reminiscent of
Europe's darkest hours," Vachon said in an emailed statement.
"The Hungarian regime's xenophobia and demonization of
refugees are anti-European."
Orban, a rightwing nationalist, has often clashed with the
European Union in the past, most recently over his clampdown on
foreign-funded NGOs.
"UNCONTROLLED EMOTIONS"
The Federation of Hungarian Jewish Federations (Mazsihisz)
has urged Orban to halt the campaign.
"This campaign, while not openly anti-Semitic, clearly has
the potential to ignite uncontrolled emotions, including
anti-Semitism," they said.
In a reply to Mazsihisz, Orban said that it was his duty to
protect Hungarians - including the country's 100,000-strong
Jewish community -- from illegal migration.
"The person who uses his wealth, power, influence and a
network of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) funded by him
to settle millions of migrants in Hungary and the European Union
puts our future in jeopardy," Orban said in a letter posted by
state news agency MTI late on Friday.
"The billionaire speculator George Soros has made it quite
clear repeatedly that this is precisely what he wants to do."
Vachon said the claim that Soros was promoting a scheme to
import millions of illegal immigrants into Europe was "fantasy."
"Soros's actual position on migration is that the
international community should provide more support to the
developing countries that today host 89 percent of refugees and
that Europe should accept several hundred thousand fully
screened refugees through an orderly process of vetting and
resettlement," he said.
Orban's government fortified Hungary's southern border in
2015 against a large influx of migrants from the Middle East and
Africa into the EU that year.
He has also rejected a quota scheme agreed by European Union
leaders to distribute migrants among member states and has
repeatedly depicted the mostly Muslim migrants and refugees as a
threat to Europe's Christian identity and culture.
Orban's government has strongly denied that the billboard
campaign has anything to do with anti-Semitism.
Orban, who faces a national election in April 2018, has long
proclaimed zero tolerance for anti-Semitism, though he has more
recently risked angering Jews with remarks apparently meant to
court far-right voters.
Around 100,000 Jews live in Hungary today, down from more
than half a million before the Holocaust.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than