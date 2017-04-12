* Fourth large protest in two weeks against government
* PM Orban's government proposes compromise on universities
* New bill on NGOs, seen stigmatising, still unchanged
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, April 12 Thousands of Hungarians
protested in central Budapest on Wednesday against a perceived
crackdown on free thought and education after the government put
forward several laws restricting foreign universities and
non-government organisations.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has advocated a self-styled
'illiberal democracy', has said strong national governments were
necessary to preserve the European way of life in the face of
migration and multiculturalism - at odds with liberal beliefs.
Protesters filled the capital's Heroes' Square and formed a
heart shape and the word 'CIVIL' from human bodies. It was the
fourth major street demonstration in the last two weeks as the
government faces growing resistance a year before elections are
due in April 2018.
"They have pressed ahead since 2010 with new moves ever day
that hurt democracy in some way," Robert Ferenczi, a 55 year-old
protester from Budapest, told Reuters.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Angus MacSwan)