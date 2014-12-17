Spar to scrap over half of planned Hungary investments in 2015

BUDAPEST, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Austrian retailer Spar will scrap over half of the 59 million euros worth of investments planned in Hungary next year, it said on Wednesday, blaming the fallout on the government’s recent tax changes hitting major players in the retail sector.

“Our investments will total 25 million euros next year, this involves only the investments that we have already signed contracts for,” Spar Hungary chief executive Gabriella Heiszler told a news conference.