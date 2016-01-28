FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary cbank to continue new swap tenders until end-March
January 28, 2016

Hungary cbank to continue new swap tenders until end-March

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary will continue its new interest rate swaps conditional on lending activity for domestic banks until the end of March, it said on Thursday, after the first such tender was more than three times oversubscribed.

Banks submitted bids worth 618 billion forints compared with an original 200 billion offer of new three-year interest rate swaps. The central bank accepted all bids.

It said the offered amounts would be lower at upcoming tenders. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)

