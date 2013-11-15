Takata to build new factory in Hungary, employ 1,000

BUDAPEST, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp will build a new production facility in eastern Hungary, where it will employ about 1,000 people to manufacture air bag systems, Chairman Stefan Stocker told a press conference on Friday.

Takata’s investment will be the largest one in the central Eastern European country since the completion of a vehicle plant by Germany’s Daimler concluded in 2012, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told the same news conference.

Orban added the new plant, to be built near the city of Miskolc, 200 km east of the capital Budapest, will contribute to accelerating growth in the country whose economy expanded at an annual 1.7 percent in the third quarter, far above expectations. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)