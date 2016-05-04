FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary to cut special tax on banks further in 2017
May 4, 2016 / 9:01 AM / a year ago

Hungary to cut special tax on banks further in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 4 (Reuters) - Hungary will further cut the tax burden on the country’s banks next year according to a draft tax bill submitted by the government to parliament late on Tuesday.

The document shows that as of Jan. 1, 2017, the special tax on banks will be levied on banks’ balance sheet total of two years preceding the tax year instead of their end-2009 balance sheet total.

The tax rate will be set at 0.15 percent for up to 50 billion forints of the tax base, and at 0.21 percent on the amount above -- down from 0.24 percent this year.

Economy Minister Mihaly Varga has said the government would cut banks’ taxes by 20 billion forints ($73.53 million) for the sector as a whole next year. ($1 = 272 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

