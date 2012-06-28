Hungary eyes cap on planned finance transactions tax

* Tax may be capped at 6,000 forints per transaction

* Transactions involving cbank would also be taxed

BUDAPEST, June 28 (Reuters) - Hungary’s planned tax on financial transactions should be capped and the tax base expanded to include the country’s central bank, parliament’s budget committee proposed on Thursday.

The tax, which would be levied from 2013, is a mainstay of government efforts to rein in a chronic budget deficit while the economy slows.

The governing centre-right Fidesz party has a clear majority in the committee.

The government said it expected the tax to raise 280 billion forints ($1.22 billion) in 2013 and 320 billion forints annually from 2014, a sum that banks said would hurt lending and slow the country’s recovery from the current crisis.

The government has been in talks about the size and nature of the transaction tax with the country’s banking association, which has called the tax a “slap in the face” after a series of other measures that have targeted the financial sector.

According to a copy of the proposal posted on parliament’s web site, various financial transactions would be taxed at a rate of 0.1 percent but the levy could not exceed 6,000 forints per transaction.

The tax would also be levied, without an upper limit, on some transactions by the Treasury and the National Bank of Hungary.

It was not clear from the proposal whether the tax would be paid by the central bank or its counterparties or whether it would change the total amount of budgetary revenue targeted.

One analyst said the proposal imposed a large potential extra burden on commercial banks’ transactions with the central bank, while the proposed cap would alleviate the burden on transactions with market clients.

“The part concerning the central bank can generate surplus revenues over 100 billion forints if it is paid by commercial banks (rather than the central bank),” Concorde Securities analyst Janos Samu said.

Commercial banks hold 3.95 trillion forints worth of two-week deposits with the central bank.

The Economy Ministry and the government spokesman’s office did not immediately comment on the proposal. The National Bank of Hungary and the Hungarian Bank Association could not immediately comment.