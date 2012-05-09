Hungary energy sector tax to include "Robin hood" tax

BUDAPEST, May 9 (Reuters) - Hungary’s planned 30 percent tax rate on energy and utility companies will include the normal 19 percent corporate tax and a 11 percent “Robin Hood” tax levied on the sector’s companies, an Economy Ministry official said on Wednesday.

“19 percent is the corporate tax rate and 11 percent is the Robin Hood tax, which makes up the 30 percent,” Deputy State Secretary Adam Balog told reporters.

The Robin Hood tax was launched years ago, but its rate has been increased now, from 8 percent.