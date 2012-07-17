Hungary PM flags further possible tax cuts after 2013

BUDAPEST, July 17 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government could extend social tax cuts worth 300 billion forints ($1.27 billion) in 2013 to as much as 500 billion in later years if the planned measures prove successful, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday.

“This measure is more significant than it seems at first sight ... because if the first step works, we can take the second and third steps up until it common sense allows,” Orban told a meeting of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce.

He said the tax cuts for employers and small firms, designed to save jobs in a slowing economy, could rise to 350 billion to 450-500 billion forints in later years, depending on the number of workers involved in the programme. ($1 = 235.39 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)