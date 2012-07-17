FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary PM flags further possible tax cuts after 2013
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 17, 2012 / 9:42 AM / 5 years ago

Hungary PM flags further possible tax cuts after 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 17 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government could extend social tax cuts worth 300 billion forints ($1.27 billion) in 2013 to as much as 500 billion in later years if the planned measures prove successful, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday.

“This measure is more significant than it seems at first sight ... because if the first step works, we can take the second and third steps up until it common sense allows,” Orban told a meeting of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce.

He said the tax cuts for employers and small firms, designed to save jobs in a slowing economy, could rise to 350 billion to 450-500 billion forints in later years, depending on the number of workers involved in the programme. ($1 = 235.39 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.