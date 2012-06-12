Hungary could end bank tax from early 2013 - Orban

VIENNA, June 12 (Reuters) - Hungary could end its controversial tax on banks as early as the start of next year and replace it with a tax on financial transactions, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday.

The current plan is to halve the bank tax in 2013 after it angered many foreign lenders and exacerbated falls in bank lending when the economy is on the brink of recession.

“As far as I can see, from Jan. 1, 2013, the bank tax will perhaps be removed from the tax system, not just moderately as agreed, but completely, and in its place will be the transaction tax,” Orban told a Austrian chamber of commerce event in Vienna.

“We will hold talks about the details in the weeks and months ahead,” he said through a German interpreter.

Finance has flowed out of Hungary’s mostly foreign-owned bank sector in recent years due to deleveraging by European banks which hit Hungary particularly hard after government policy and loans defaults cut the profitability of its banks.

Orban was responding to comments from Raiffeisen Bank International Chief Executive Herbert Stepic, who told him the burden Hungary had imposed on banks was “unacceptable” and that the transactions tax could not add to banks’ costs.

Orban said potential revenue from a transactions tax would help the government reduce income and social taxes and thus improve competitiveness, and would not be eaten up by the general budget.

Hungary launched a big windfall tax on banks for three years in 2010, and has planned to keep half of it in 2013.

Budget plans for 2013, approved by the government last month, surprised banks by introducing a new financial transaction tax from which the cabinet wants to raise an annual 130 billion forints ($544 million).

The chief of Hungary’s Banking Association has called that plan a “slap in the face” and said the banks wanted to limit next year’s tax burden to 60 billion forints as agreed with the government in December.