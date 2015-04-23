FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's planned bank tax cut will not be conditional -govt
April 23, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary's planned bank tax cut will not be conditional -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 23 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government will not include mandatory conditions in its 2016 tax bill requiring banks to lend more in return for a planned reduction in their hefty bank levy, an Economy Ministry State Secretary said on Thursday.

Peter Banai told reporters however that Budapest would “formulate a request” to banks on that note and that the government was in contact with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Hungarian Banking Association about the matter. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

