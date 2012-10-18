Hungary to halve bank levy from 2014- German official

VIENNA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hungary has promised to cut a controversial bank levy by half from 2014, a German official said on Thursday.

The finance minister of the German regional state of Bavaria, Markus Soeder, said on Thursday his Hungarian counterpart had committed to the tax reduction during a meeting in Vienna, which was also attended by the Austrian finance minister.

Hungary on Wednesday opted to increase taxes to avert European Union sanctions over its budget deficit, reopening policy differences with its international lenders and dimming prospects for a long-delayed financing deal.

The government’s decision to maintain one of its flagship measures, Europe’s highest bank tax, drew protests from bankers and sent shares in central Europe’s biggest independent lender OTP sharply lower on Wednesday.

Austrian and Bavarian lenders are among the biggest foreign financial institutions active in Hungary. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Arno Schuetze)