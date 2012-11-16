FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary to keep bank tax, lift tax on energy firms
November 16, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

Hungary to keep bank tax, lift tax on energy firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hungary will keep its bank tax at 2013 levels permanently and will boost the tax on energy utility companies to hold down the budget deficit to 2.7 percent next year, the Economy Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The tax on energy utilities will rise to 50 percent. They can reduce their tax with their investments, though not beyond the level of the 19 percent general corporate tax rate.

That is part of measures to save 60 billion forints ($268 million) and cut the deficit by 0.2 percentage points, while also raising reserves by a further 30 billion forints in case the new measures prompt a cut in the European Commission’s economic growth forecast for Hungary, the ministry said. ($1 = 223.8086 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

