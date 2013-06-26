FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary plans new one-off charge on banks in 2013
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2013 / 9:37 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary plans new one-off charge on banks in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 26 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government has proposed a one-off charge on banks, totalling 208 percent of financial transactions tax payments made in the first four months of the year, draft legislation on parliament’s website showed on Wednesday.

The amendment, submitted by Economy Minister Mihaly Varga, said banks would have to pay the new charge, worth about 80 billion forints ($350 million) this year, in four separate parts between September and December.

In another amendment, the government has also proposed to scrap a planned 7 percent levy on debt taken over from local governments, which would have raised about 43 billion forints. ($1 = 227.76 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Budapest newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.