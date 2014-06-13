Hungary's Fidesz committed to crisis taxes - PM

BUDAPEST, June 13 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban confirmed on Friday his ruling centre-right Fidesz party’s long-term commitment to extra taxes on the financial, retail, telecommunications and energy sectors, a bone of contention with international partners.

The taxes have helped the country to keep its budget deficit below the European Union’s mandatory limit of 3 percent of economic output, but sapped profitability at some of the most important sectors of the economy.

Asked how long the taxes, once introduced as a temporary measure, were going to remain in place, Orban, who was re-elected by a landslide in April, told radio station MR1-Kossuth : “As long as we govern, certainly.” (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)