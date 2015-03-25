FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary may review special telecoms sector taxes -minister
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 25, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary may review special telecoms sector taxes -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 25 (Reuters) - Hungary may review special taxes levied on the telecommunications sector as the economy grows, improving public finances, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Wednesday, but did not elaborate on the potential timing.

Hungary is charging special taxes on phone calls and text messages as well as telecommunications infrastructure.

Varga also told a business forum that while Hungary would continue to support the European Union’s sanctions policy against Russia over the Ukraine crisis, it would look for ways to help the sectors most acutely affected, such as agriculture, construction or banking. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
