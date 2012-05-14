FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Phone companies want new Hungary tax bill withdrawn
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 14, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

Phone companies want new Hungary tax bill withdrawn

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 14 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom, Telenor and Vodafone asked the Hungarian government on Monday to withdraw legislation that would levy a new tax on the telecommunications sector, which they say is unacceptable in its current form.

The companies took issue with a last-minute change to the planned legislation, currently under debate in parliament, which would impose the tax on service providers instead of subscribers, as initially planned.

“The three telecommunications companies have done everything over the past weeks to see the negotiations succeed, therefore they consider this conduct unacceptable and find the new special tax incomprehensible,” the companies said in a joint statement.

The government announced the new tax on telephone calls and text messages that it hopes will raise about 30 billion forints ($134.59 million) this year as part of a broader set of tax rises and spending cuts aimed at reining in the budget deficit. ($1 = 222.89 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.