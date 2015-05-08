FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary could cut several telecoms taxes - media
May 8, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary could cut several telecoms taxes - media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 8 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government could reduce several taxes on the telecoms sector, including easing the windfall tax on telecommunications companies, local media reported on Friday citing unspecified government sources.

Pro-government daily Napi Gazdasag and news portal vs.hu both reported the government could gradually reduce the telecommunications sector tax in coming years, reduce the value-added tax rate on internet services, and cut or phase out a utility tax levied on telecommunications firms.

Hungary’s largest telecommunications firms include Magyar Telekom, a unit of Germany’s Deutsche Telekom , as well as local units of Britain’s Vodafone Plc and Norway’s Telenor.

The government has agreed it would cut the sectoral tax on banks next year, but similar windfall taxes on telecoms, retail and energy sectors remain in place.

Orban on Thursday told a business forum that the telecoms tax, which helped reduce the budget deficit but hurt businesses, was to stay in 2016. But the government has said a review of the telecoms tax could happen later, depending on economic growth.

The value-added tax on internet services could be reduced to 18 percent from 27 percent, Napi and vs.hu reported, adding that the cut may come as a result of a government consultation conducted in recent months with voters.

The Economy Ministry had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by David Holmes)

