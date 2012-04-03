FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary cbank issues HUF 56 bln in 2-yr loans
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2012 / 9:11 AM / in 6 years

Hungary cbank issues HUF 56 bln in 2-yr loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 3 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary accepted bids worth 56 billion forints ($252.74 million) from commercial banks in its new two-year collateralised loan facility, it said on its Reuters page on Tuesday.

It did not provide a figure for the amount of bids submitted.

The bank launched the tenders to aid the economy and boost banks’ capacity to lend, harmed by a deterioration in portfolios and government steps that included Europe’s highest bank tax as well as a controversial foreign currency mortgage relief scheme. ($1 = 221.57 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

