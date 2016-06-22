FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

Mid Europa Partners to boost stake in trucking firm Waberer's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 22 (Reuters) - Buyout investor Mid Europa Partners has agreed to boost its stake in Hungarian trucking firm Waberer's International to 97.1 percent from 56.8 percent, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mid Europa will acquire the shares of founder Gyorgy Waberer, taking full control of one of Hungary's largest companies. The transaction is subject to approval by the national competition regulator, the statement said.

Mid Europa is focused on markets of Central and Eastern Europe and Turkey with about 4.3 billion euros worth of funds raised and managed since its launch according to information on its website. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai)

