FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hunter Douglas reports Q3 sales of $688.3 mln, up 2.3 pct
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
October 30, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hunter Douglas reports Q3 sales of $688.3 mln, up 2.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Hunter Douglas NV :

* 9 month sales $2.01 billion, 2.9 pct higher compared with $1.96 billion in the first nine months of 2013

* 9 month EBITDA $205.0 million, 11.2 pct higher than $184.4 million in the first nine months of 2013

* Q3 sales were $688.3 million, 2.3 pct higher than $672.6 million in the same period of 2013

* Q3 EBITDA $71.7 million, 11.9 pct higher than $64.1 million in Q3 2013 Source text: bit.ly/1tRxAct Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.