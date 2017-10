LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Hunting PLC : * Continues to trade in line with its expectations for the full year * Positive resolution of a tax dispute with the Canadian tax authorities. * Cta have now ended their enquiry into the larger of the two tax disputes * Hunting is being refunded approximately £25M in cash, * Total credit of approximately £56M will be recognised as an exceptional item

from discontinued operations * Short term outlook is increasingly cautious