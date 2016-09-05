Oilfield services firm Hunting amends credit facility after H1 loss

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said it amended the terms of its credit facility after reporting a first-half loss due to low commodity prices.

Under the new terms, the size of the facility was cut to $200 million from $350 million, dividends are suspended until June 30 2018, and annual capital expenditure for 2017 and 2018 was capped at $30 million each, the company said.

Hunting, which provides drilling tools to oil and gas producers, posted an underlying loss from operations of $50.8 million for the six months to June 30 from a profit of $20.4 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)