a year ago
Oilfield services firm Hunting amends credit facility after H1 loss
September 5, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Oilfield services firm Hunting amends credit facility after H1 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said it amended the terms of its credit facility after reporting a first-half loss due to low commodity prices.

Under the new terms, the size of the facility was cut to $200 million from $350 million, dividends are suspended until June 30 2018, and annual capital expenditure for 2017 and 2018 was capped at $30 million each, the company said.

Hunting, which provides drilling tools to oil and gas producers, posted an underlying loss from operations of $50.8 million for the six months to June 30 from a profit of $20.4 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
