UPDATE 1-Hunting profit soars 70 pct on shale oil boost

* FY profit 79.8 mln stg vs f‘cast 75.3 mln stg

* Total dividend up 25 pct to 15 pence

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - British oil services firm Hunting posted a forecast-beating 70 percent jump in 2011 profit, boosted by acquisitions and as customers operating in the U.S. shale oil markets rushed to develop resources.

Hunting on Thursday posted a full-year pretax profit from continuing operations and before amortisation and exceptional items of 79.8 million pounds ($125.3 million), ahead of the 47 million pounds it made last year.

The consensus forecast was for 75.3 million pounds from a company-supplied poll of 13 analysts.

The company had in January guided that its 2011 earnings would beat the top analyst forecast after a particularly strong performance in the final three months of the year.

Hunting, which manufactures products used by oil firms to construct and maintain wells, said it was benefiting from the booming market for extracting oil from shale rocks in the U.S., and profit was boosted by its increased presence in that space following the $775 million acquisition of Titan Group in September 2011.

Profit was also helped by a recovery in activity in the Gulf of Mexico following the temporary halt to drilling in the wake of BP’s oil spill in 2010, the company said.

Hunting is not the only British energy services company to benefit from the rush for oil, with the high oil price spurring a global uptick in investment in oil and gas exploration.

AMEC, Petrofac and Wood Group have all posted higher annual profits in recent weeks.

Hunting said it planned to pay a final dividend of 11 pence, bringing the full-year total to 15 pence, a 25 percent rise on 2010’s payout.

Shares in Hunting closed at 802.5 pence on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about 1.2 billion pounds.