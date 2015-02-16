FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

Oilfield services firm Hunting to cut jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Oil and gas services firm Hunting Plc said it would cut an unspecified number of jobs and take other cost-saving measures in response to the slump in crude oil prices.

Hunting, which did not provide a financial forecast for 2015, said its well completion and well construction businesses would be the most affected.

The company said its cost-cut measures also included the reduction of operating shifts and hiring freezes. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

