LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hunting PLC : * Auto alert - Hunting Plc interim dividend up 13 percent to 4.5 pence

per share * H1 revenue increased to £406.9M (H1 +62% 2011: £251.3M) * H1 EBITDA of £78.4M (H1 2011: £35.5M) + 121% * Subject to drilling levels and commodity prices, well positioned to deliver

further year of strong growth